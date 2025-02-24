Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 23,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

PODD stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average of $247.87.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.06.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

