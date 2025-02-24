Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in DTE Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $131.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.