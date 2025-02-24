Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

