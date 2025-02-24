Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 699.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 752,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $31,517,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

