Principal Securities Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

