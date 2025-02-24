Principal Securities Inc. Buys 737 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TTE opened at $60.74 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.