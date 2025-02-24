Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 418,914.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,198.48. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,593,095. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Argus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

