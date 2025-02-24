Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,314 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LNT opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

