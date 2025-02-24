Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $35,322,000.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,885,606.40. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,400,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of INSM opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

