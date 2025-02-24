Principal Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $285.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.88. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,765,060.88. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $526,962.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,147,814.56. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,501 shares of company stock valued at $75,480,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

