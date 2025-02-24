Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,571,000 after buying an additional 5,629,006 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $105,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,213 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

