Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,924,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

PCOR opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,634.56. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,311 shares of company stock worth $7,720,903 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.