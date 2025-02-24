Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,162,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 834,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of PB opened at $76.50 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,157.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,459.59. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $794,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

