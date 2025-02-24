Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Pure Storage stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $516,611.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

