Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,352,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,890,000 after buying an additional 695,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,579,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Rayonier declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

