Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reddit from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.51.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $2,466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,971 shares in the company, valued at $109,415,090.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $5,874,274.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $265,102,260.31. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $35,360,328 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at $494,861,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reddit by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reddit by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after buying an additional 2,537,768 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

