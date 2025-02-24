Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celsius were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 169.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.1% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $32.62 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

