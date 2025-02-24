Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in California Resources were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

