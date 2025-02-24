Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enpro were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,385,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enpro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $200.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.49. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

