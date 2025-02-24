Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.49 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NYSE NWE opened at $53.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

