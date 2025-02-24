Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,997 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,257,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.26 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

