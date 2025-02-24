Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,956 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.8 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

