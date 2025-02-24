Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 710,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 886,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDP stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.93%.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

