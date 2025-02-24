Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.