Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Roblox by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 33,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $5,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,519,977.04. This trade represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $705,316.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,100,612.29. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,062,052 shares of company stock worth $65,611,500 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

