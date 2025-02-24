Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $574.05 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.23 and a 200-day moving average of $547.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.