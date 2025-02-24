Royal Bank of Canada Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to $51.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

MFC stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 88,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $13,318,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.