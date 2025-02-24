Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 19,194 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of GSST opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

