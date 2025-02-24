Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 673.7% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

