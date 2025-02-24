Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 6,160 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

BATS:DIVB opened at $50.16 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $396.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.