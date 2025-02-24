Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 6,274 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Incyte by 13,814.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 29.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,369,000 after purchasing an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Incyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Incyte by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $455,521.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

