Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 6,779 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

IYE opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

