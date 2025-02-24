Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Deluxe by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deluxe by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,290 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $53,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $753.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

