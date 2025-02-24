Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTRB opened at $41.47 on Monday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

