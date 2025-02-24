Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 244.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,976 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,570 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,526 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,963.36. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,368.42. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,299,802. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

