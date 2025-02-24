Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $220.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $197.82 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

