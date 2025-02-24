Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,739 shares of company stock worth $9,237,511. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $96.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

