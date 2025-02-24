Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 2,616 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

