Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 32,535 Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BALI stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

