Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,477,000 after acquiring an additional 560,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,141,000 after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

