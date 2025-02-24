Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 1.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,499,556.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,390,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,399.68. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,164 shares of company stock worth $15,789,544 in the last 90 days. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.