Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,507 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.19%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

