Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 219.40 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

