Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 7.2 %

ATGE stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,997 shares of company stock worth $1,747,608 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.