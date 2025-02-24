Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,454,764.88. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $143.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

