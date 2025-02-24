Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.