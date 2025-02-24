Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 200,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UDIV opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.