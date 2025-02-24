Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 534.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Toro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

