Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,402 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,258,000. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 128,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 114,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.