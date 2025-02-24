Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,583 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 730,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 597,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 182,083 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

